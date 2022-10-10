2023: LP Tackles INEC over Omission of Candidates’ Names

James Sowole in Abeikuta

The Labour Party (LP) has called on its members in the Ogun State not to feel disenchanted over the missing names of some candidates on the list recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), for the 2023 election, saying the list is not the final.

The assurance was given by the LP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, saying the LP will contest all the elective positions in the next general election in Ogun State and Nigeria.

The party said the omission is an aberration, which is being challenged in court, adding that the party has already begun the legal fireworks.

Arabambi said contrary to what the INEC Information and

Communication Technology (ICT) unit in Abuja claim that we were late in submitting names of the party’s candidates through the unconstitutional electronic submission platforms and which is not known to the Electoral Act, the party did what was required by the law.

He said: “We have approached the court because Labour Party is a law-abiding party, we kept to the electoral guidelines, and the constitution also gave us 90 days window to election before the door of substitution could close.

“I must commend the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC and the EPM Department for a job well done as they are absolved of any complicity on this issues which solely arise as a result of the electronic transmission method of submission adopted by the ICT Department Abuja against Section 29 sub (1)(2)(3)of Electoral Act.

“I must also state that Section 29 of the Nigeria Electoral Act 2022 was also contrary to the General Provision of Section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“This constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on the authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Section 3: If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution, this constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.

“The Electoral Act is a creation of the constitution and thus superior to any guidelines that may be promulgated by the Abuja ICT Department of INEC, which in this instance, run contrary against the Electoral Act, and is therefore null and void to the extent of its inconsistency.”

The National Publicity Secretary therefore, directed all LP candidates that emerged through the party primaries from the governorship candidate, Mr. Kehinde Shogunle, and his deputy; our Ogun West senatorial candidate, Odunjo Leye; Hon Tolulope Philips, Abeokuta South federal constituency; Hon Rotimi Rahman Arugbo, Ado Odo Ota federal constituency; Hon Afolabi Toluwalade, Yewa South Ipokia federal constituency among others, to roll out their drums and start their campaigns, assuring them that Justice will be done very soon to the issue.