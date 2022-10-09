Buhari to Attend Mahamat Deby’s Inauguration as Chad’s Transition President Monday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 10, 2022, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Tchad for two years.

The ceremony, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, which will hold at the capital, N’Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.