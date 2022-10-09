  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Buhari to Attend Mahamat Deby’s Inauguration as Chad’s Transition President Monday

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 10, 2022, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Tchad for two years.

The ceremony, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, which will hold at the capital, N’Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.