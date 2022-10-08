Osimhen Returns to Napoli’s Training Ahead of Lombardy Trip

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen attended his club’s training session, after he was granted a day off to sort out a family issue on Thursday, as Napoli players trained yesterday morning at the SSC Konami Training Center to stepped up their preparations for the Serie A clash with Cyriel Dessers’ US Cremonese.

According to Napoli’s official website, the attacker trained partially with the rest of his teammates and also carried out personalized training (as pictured).

The Blues have published a training photo showing their record acquisition sweating it out in the training session.

The Nigeria international has missed the last five games contested by Napoli in all competitions after sustaining a muscle injury during the first half of the Champions League meeting with Liverpool on September 7.

Although Osimhen is not match fit, having spent one month on the sidelines, his return to action is getting closer and there’s a possibility that he could be named in the traveling squad to Lombardy.

During today’s training session, the Napoli players carried out ball possession exercises, all-field tactical situations and, at the end of the session, an exercise on set pieces.