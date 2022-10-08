Lush Hair Unveils Longest Ponnytail Braid

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Indigenous hair attachment brand, Lush Hair has unveiled a new105 ft., 2inches long braid into the market.

The new product which is acclaimed to be the longest braid in history was launched recently at Ikeja City Mall, with the collective efforts of fans.

A record of 36ft long braid was earlier set in the Big Brother house during Lush Hair task. In doing this, housemates were divided into three groups to compete against each other in four stages of engagement activities.

Activities in each stage included Step with Lush game; Find your piece Puzzle; Ring Toss and Longest Braid Challenge and Presentation.

For the longest braid presentation, the teams were challenged to design outfit from the scratch and weave out the longest ponytail braid on their representative, then present the rationale to the rest.

After an intense 90 minutes of competition amongst the three teams, team Kinky Royale came top with the highest points of 36ft to win N2 million, followed by team Wow Braids- 34ft, 9inches while team Rehinah Twist produced 12ft, 3inches. `

Earlier before the task, the hashtag #FlauntYourLush trended actively on twitter, while on the street of Lagos, giant looking mannequins were seen stationed at different high traffic locations around Lagos to create awareness towards the Lush Hair /BBN task scheduled to hold later in the evening.

The following day, same channel was equally explored to urge fans to join the brand at Ikeja City Mall to collectively surpass the effort of the winner of the longest braid challenge in the BBN house.

At the experiential event on Saturday, a beautiful dark-skinned model was positioned at the center of the stall, where fans walked in, in numbers, taking turns to participate in the longest braid activity which eventually stopped at 100ft/ 2 inches.

Lush hair was able to create a fun atmosphere and unforgettable experience for both the participants and audience. Those who participated in the challenge as well as winners of the games were not only awarded with goody bags, they had an opportunity to have their names registered on the Lush Hair Hall of fame as a symbol of honor participating in the longest braids challenge.

Speaking, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Mrs. Ritambhara Kakkar stated that getting to achieve the feat was not anticipated by the organisation.

“We appreciate fans who have come out en masse to demonstrate support and loyalty to the brand. Being the official Hair sponsor of Big Brother season 7, we reckoned that what better strategy could we adopt in carrying our fans and other BBN enthusiasts along in the fun and entertainment happening in the house, this actually birthed the Longest Braids Challenge execution in and outside the Big Brother house”.