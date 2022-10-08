  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Lancelot Imasuen Premieres Movie

Life & Style

 Tosin Clegg

Last week, One of Nigeria’s foremost filmmakers, Lancelot Imasuen hosted a variety of guests, such as stake holders, Nollywood veterans, media and more at Blue Pictures Cinema, The Lagos City Mall, Onikan, Lagos for the special pre-release screening of arguably the biggest film ever made from South-South Nigeria, Gbege ‘The Omodion Saga’.

Nollywood legends like Tade Ogidan, Zeb Ejiro, Victor Okhai, Ini Edo, Osita Iheme, Charles Inojie, Nosa Rex, Mercy Aigbe, Yetunde Barnabas, popularly known as “Miss Pepeye”, Grace Osaretin and a host of other top-notch actors were present at the event. 

After this successful pre-release screening of the film, several cities have been lined up to have this production showcased. The multi-million Naira movie will be distributed across Nigeria by KADA Film Entertainment.

The Filmmaker said the twists in the storyline are so captivating that moviegoers are assured of a worthy time at the cinemas. Known for his love for cultural preservation, he said he was able to creatively infuse tradition in his new film. 

The movie had a beautiful cast of Sam Dede, a troubled man, whose father died while he was serving life imprisonment. All he wants is a chance to be released from prison to perform his father’s burial rite, but the law is no respecter of tradition. So, it journeys with beautiful character interpretations by Jide Kosoko, Ini Edo, Nosa Rex, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Charles Inojie, Harry B, Junior Pope, Ebele Okaro, Sanni Muazu, Brother Shaggi and some of the best actors across the industry.

