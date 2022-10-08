InflowPost Rebranded

Financial information and technology news website, InflowPost.com has rebranded the platform for readers, tech enthusiasts, and crypto traders to stay updated with activities in the ecosystem.

InflowPost provides its visitors with up-to-date financial, investing, cryptocurrency, business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.

A statement by the organisation said InflowPost, was conceived by Theoder Innocent Okechukwu, an entrepreneur who is also the founder of Paychatik Wallet and Inflowchange.com sometime in 2020.

The statement also noted that the since 2020 when they kicked off, the news website has covered the fundraises, exits, expansions, “and even the not-so-great tales of internet shutdowns and regulatory pushback.”

Okechukwu stated: “After two years of serving the best of Nigerian and African business and tech enthusiasts with content and experiences, we decided to take it upon ourselves to rebrand in order to serve better. My aim is to turn InflowPost into a notable credible tech media platform and also create jobs for our youths.”

The statement revealed that InflowPost.com monitors, analyzes and reports on financial information and news, as well as, provide insights into the associated implications for businesses and individuals.

The statement added that news platform don’t talk about just the companies, they talk to the people building them – the IP Digest, the product designers, the tech policy champs.

The statement disclosed that the news platform tell the stories of various players in the digital economy; in media, telecommunications, education, and more.