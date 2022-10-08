  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Buhari Mourns Ex-PDP Chairman, Ogbulafor 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with  the family of former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who passed on Friday at 73.

The President, in a release issued Saturday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, commiserates with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former National Secretary of the party.

President Buhari believed the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

He commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

