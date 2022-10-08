Atiku Campaign Reveals How APC Chairman, Adamu Forced Tinubu to Return

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Atiku Abubakar Campaign yesterday mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for making a return home from the United Kingdom after hearing of a ‘riot act’ from the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television yesterday morning, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman, Dr. Daniel Bwala, also mocked his counterpart in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, over his lack of access to Tinubu.

Giving a background of the events that precipitated the return of Tinubu following the trip to the United Kingdom 13 days ago, Bwala said, “Two days ago, spokesman for APC was asked where is your principal Tinubu? He said he doesn’t know where the principal is. But they said but you are the spokesman, he said, yes, and they said you are the spokesman and you are supposed to speak for him. He said, honestly I don’t know but what I know is that he will come back.

“Then the next day in the morning, he appeared on your show and he was also interrogated but they were not straightforward with the Nigerian people,” Bwala said after the return home of Tinubu.

“At any given time when you call me, where is Atiku Abubakar, I will tell you where he is. If I call Atiku Abubakar, he answers. If he is busy he responds one way or the other. But the spokesman of the other party came here and you asked whether he had spoken with the man and he said no, that the son said that Papa is sleeping.

“So it is ether there is no confidence in the spokesman himself or that what they are doing is shrouded in secrecy and you know that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came back because the day prior, the national chairman of the party appeared in the meeting at the campaign headquarters and rather than having a negotiated meeting, he read the riot act to them about the supremacy of the party and the decision the party will take if they don’t concede to their idea of harmonsing the list and Asiwaju had to return home.

“So, this is the reason why he returned,” the Atiku campaign spokesman noted.