Tosin Adefeko: A Quintessential Avant-gardist @46

Loved for her compassionate nature, tenacity, grace, and boldness to engage in any battle, if necessary, are traits that define the character of Wonder Woman, a DC Comics heroine who fought alongside men in a war to end all wars.

Possibly not unlike the heroine, those inspiring qualities of Wonder Woman are ingrained in the epitome of beauty named Tosin Adefeko, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources.



On this day, the Amazon of AT3 Resources turns 46.



In 2018 when she founded AT3 Resources, it marked the beginning of a journey to becoming a force for good in the media and communications industry and she has since never looked back. From 2018 when she catapulted from the comfort of her sitting room in Lagos, to this day, she has won awards, received recognitions, curated world class events, launched the most unrivalled campaigns and still delivering top-notch advisory service to clients from different spectrum of the economy, across the world.



Today, the trajectory of the company she has established reveals not only growth but promises impact that would transform the communications ecosystem and shape the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria. As a visionary matriarch who inspires confidence and supports dreams, Tosin Adefeko has built an inclusive company that provides young talents an opportunity to express their creativity and showcase skills, thereby creating an environment that encourages growth.



As she celebrates her 46th birthday, it is crucial to also highlight some of the roles she has played within her community. For three years she has served as Chair, Communications of the Central Organising Committee for the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) annual summit and a member of the events sub-committee of the Institute of Directors. Also her commitment to gender inclusion/equality, diversity, and female empowerment; is portrayed in her active role as a serving member of Women in Management & Business, (WIMBIZ) – the foremost NGO for women in sub-Saharan Africa.



Being a communications expert and one of the most inspiring women in Nigeria pushing the boundary, it’s an honour and a great delight to be celebrating her wins, breakthroughs, leaps and bounds through her arduous journey so far. It cannot be disputed that Tosin Adefeko has paid her dues and she is deserving of all the accolades today and in the coming years.

Oluwatosin Ojebisi is a Communications Executive based in Lagos.