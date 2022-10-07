  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Security Beefed up at National Assembly, as Buhari Presents  N19.76trn 2023 Budget

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Security has been beefed up at the main gates to the National Assembly as President Muhammadu Buhari presents the 2023 budget estimate of N19.76 trillion to a joint session of the Assembly.
A crop of security agents including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Sergeant at Arms were seen manning the entrances to the complex.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only accredited journalists with tags, covering the assembly and essential staff of the National Assembly were granted access to the building.
NAN also reports that the joint session will  begin by 10 a.m at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.(NAN).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.