  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Ex-VP Sambo’s Phone Stolen amid Tight Security in Abuja

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

A mobile phone belonging to former  Vice-President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, was reportedly stolen despite tight security in Abuja yesterday.  A former  Senator,  Shehu Sani,  was reported to have  said  that someone breached the tight security  and stole Sambo’s phone at the  late Governor Solomon Lar’s book launch in Abuja.

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja,” Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle  yesterday.

It was said that top dignitaries, including ex-leaders and chieftains of political parties, business and family associates  attended  the event which was held at  NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

Late Lar is the founding Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).  He was elected governor of Plateau State on the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) platform during the Nigerian Second Republic, holding office from October 1979 until the Military coup of December 31, 1983 by  Muhammadu Buhari.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.