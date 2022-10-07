Ex-VP Sambo’s Phone Stolen amid Tight Security in Abuja

A mobile phone belonging to former Vice-President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, was reportedly stolen despite tight security in Abuja yesterday. A former Senator, Shehu Sani, was reported to have said that someone breached the tight security and stole Sambo’s phone at the late Governor Solomon Lar’s book launch in Abuja.

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja,” Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle yesterday.

It was said that top dignitaries, including ex-leaders and chieftains of political parties, business and family associates attended the event which was held at NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

Late Lar is the founding Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was elected governor of Plateau State on the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) platform during the Nigerian Second Republic, holding office from October 1979 until the Military coup of December 31, 1983 by Muhammadu Buhari.