Court Nullifies Nomination of APC National Assembly Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday nullified the election of Hon. Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade as the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yewa South and Ipokia federal constituency for the 2023 elections.

Justice O. O. Oguntoyinbo, who read the judgment, also declared as “irregular, null and void” the nomination of Isiaq Akinlade by APC.

The court held that Akinlade never paid for an Expression of Interest form or was screened by APC within the time prescribed by the party in respect of the National Assembly primary election.

The Judge also ordered a fresh primary within 40 days to select and nominate candidates for the Yewa South and Ipokia federal constituency seat for 2023 elections.

He barred Akinlade from further participating in the ordered fresh primary election.

The suit was filed by an aggrieved aspirant, Chief Michael Adebayo Adeleke, against three defendants–the APC, Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akinlade, who originally wanted to vie for the position of the Senate, was placated by the party leadership to accept the slot of House of Representatives.

Akinlade, before the judgment, was seeking a fourth term as a member of House of Representatives for his constituency.

