PDP Names Directors for National Campaign Management Committee 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party has announced the appointments of directors and deputy directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

According to a statement by the Director General of the PCO, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the new appointees are: Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu; Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature; Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; and Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, rtd.

Others are the Director, Support Group, Dr. Baraka Sani; Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir; Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN; Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth); Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher; Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi; and Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola.

Also named were Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji; Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka; Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi; Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo; and Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua.

Governor Tambuwal directed the new appointees to contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo, for further details.