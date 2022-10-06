NABTEB Releases 2022 In-school May/June Examination Results

•58,569 candidates obtained five credits in maths, english language

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, (NABTEB) yesterday released it’s 2022 in-school May/June National Business Certificate/National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC), examinations result.

It disclosed that 58, 659 of the 84,147 candidates scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

The Registrar, Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, who disclosed this in Benin City, Edo State, during the release of the 2022 NABTEB NBC/NTC examination results, said the 58,69 representing 69.60 per cent obtained five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language

She said 75.221 candidates also obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 89. 39.39 per cent of the candidates who sat for the same examinations.

While noting that this year’s performance was slightly lower than the 2021 performance, she explained that 300 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

Represented by the Director Examinations Administration, Obinna Opara, said 84,147 candidates registered for the examinations but 83,504 sat for it in 1,696 centres across Nigeria and Cote d’voire.

She said emphasis must be placed on the acquisition of employable skills relevant in the 21st century as traditional learning falls short of equipping students with the knowledge needed to thrive in today’s innovation driven economy.

Isiugo-Abanih called for the revamping of all Federal and Technical Colleges in terms of provision of materials and human resources

She advised the federal government that strengthening the link between TVET and labour market should be reflected in the nation’s national development strategies and education sector plans, with a substantial budget for TVET.

Isiugo-Abanih said the enrollment showed that candidates enrolled for 14 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades and four Business Trades.