IoD, ICAN, Stockbrokers, Rally Support for Ehingbeti Summit 

Gilbert Ekwugbe

Professional organisations in the country have thrown their weight behind the Ehingbeti Summit scheduled to hold next week in Lagos.

According to them, the move is also to express their readiness and support in the State’s government efforts to transforming the Lagos State economy.

The president and Chairman Governing Council, Institute of Directors (IoD), Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at a pre-Summit stakeholders’ engagement commended the State government for its well meaning efforts to implement the THEMES agenda which represents the six pillars of the State’s strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology which making Lagos a 21st Century Economy in Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance.

Also speaking, the president, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, expressed the Institute’s desire to work with the State government, saying that it is pledging its commitment as partners in progress while urging the government to carry along stakeholders in its quest to build a greater Lagos.

He noted that the Institute and its members are proud to be part of the Ehingbeti summit initiative, applauding the State government’s effort in achieving the overall objectives of building a State that provides endless opportunities for its citizens, residents and investors.

On his part, the president, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr. Adesina Adedayo said out of 222 resolutions developed at the past Summit, 211 resolutions have been implemented which he said speaks volume of its relevance.

He added that beyond sensitising key stakeholders on the content and context of the Summit, the initiative has the objective to also garner the input of professionals and stakeholders in shaping a proposed 30 year Lagos State development plan.

The Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Government, Mr. Kadri Hamzat, said the forum was organised to sensitise key stakeholders on this year’s summit while also seeking inputs of stakeholders in the proposed 30 year Lagos development plan.

He said the essence of the Summit is to provide opportunities for private sector, individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Lagosians to be part of the developmental process of the State.

The Chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egube, said the Summit which started in 2000, has been convening and putting together both local and foreign participants, stakeholders on the public and private sectors, who indeed have interest in Lagos.

He added that the Summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add significant amount of value to Lagos.