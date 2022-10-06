  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

2023: Soludo Denies Ordering APGA Members to Work against Obi

Nigeria | 46 seconds ago


David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has denied media reports that he ordered officials of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to work against former state Governor, Mr. Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.

There had been reports that Soludo had allegedly charged APGA members during a meeting at the governor’s lodge to work against Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The report alleged that Soludo instructed his supporters to work for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who they said has promised to hand over to an Igbo man after his tenure.

But the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, has described the report as false, disdainful, and distasteful.

According to him, “We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable publication, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi-Anambra who could be mis-informed by the write up.”

Aburime said the meeting with APGA chieftains was a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA were discussed, adding that at no time during the meeting was Obi made a point of discourse.

“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs. We, therefore, urge Ndi-Anambra and members of the public to completely ignore and disregard the publication in its entirety,” Aburime said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.