16 Suspects Arrested for Protesting against EFCC Operations in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Sixteen suspects were arrested yesterday by security agents over the violent protests by alleged internet fraudsters in parts of Delta State.

Security sources told THISDAY yesterday that the suspects were apprehended by soldiers drafted to Otvwodo Junction in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government to quell the protests, which led to the burning of 15 trucks and some national assets in the area.

While those arrested have been transferred to the Delta State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba, it was learnt that more arrests were still being made at the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, the Ughelli North Local Government has imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the town.

Residents of Ughelli, Warri and environs in Delta State were alarmed yesterday as some youths that were suspected to be internet fraudsters and their sympathisers staged the protests calling for the abolition of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over incessant raids of their hideouts.

The protesting youths took over Ughelli, Effurun and DSC roundabouts in Uvwie and Express Junction in Udu as well as Otovwodo Junction along East-West Expressway in Ughelli North Local Government Area chanting “End EFCC Now.”

The protesting youths set born fires on the road in the affected areas that caused traffic gridlock on the express roads.

Some of their placards read: “End EFCC Now,” “EFCC Should Go after Politicians Who Are Also Fraudsters,” “We Are Not Criminals but Hustlers” among several others.

Residents, however, took to the social media to condemn the attitude of the youths and urged the security agencies to rein in the criminals.

“You dey do fraud and you still dey go protest to #End EFCC #Shameless” wrote Isreal Joe, a Warri based activist while Luther Bananas wrote that “it’s only in Warri and environs you will see something like this.”

One Idama Morris wrote on Facebook: “Shameless youths” while Goodluck T. wrote “this goes to show and prove that we are indeed in a crisis. The level of moral decay is alarming. For Christ sake these guys constitute nuisance to themselves, the communities and the country at large.”

The Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Edafe Bright, could not be reached but the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, had reportedly visited the scene.