Winners Emerge at Advans Essay Contest

Funmi Ogundare​

​Winners have emerged at the inaugural Advans essay competition​ for pupils between ages 8 and 13, aimed at helping children develop effective writing skills and boost the education sector in the country.

The competition tagged ‘My Favourite Teacher’s, organised by Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited, held recently in​ Lagos, saw Dabira Omidiji, 11, of Good Fortune Model International College, Ibadan, Oyo State, emerging the winner after an objective evaluation process by a selected panel of judges.

Miss​ Purity Chukwudubem Chetach, 9, of Star of Hope Montessori Schools, Alapere-Ketu, Lagos, and​ Heritage Abiodun Abegunrin, 13, of Juli Standard College, Oke- ola, Oyo state, emerging second and third positions, respectively.

They outshined several entrants across Lagos, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo and Anambra and smiled home with a cash prize of N100,000.00, N50,000.00 and N30,000.00 for the first, second and third positions, respectively, among other gift items.

Speaking at the presentation of the prizes, the Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, noted that the competition is in line with the company’s objective to help children develop effective writing skills.

He applauded the support and endorsement by the Lagos State Ministry of Education, school administrators and other government representatives for ensuring the competition’s success.

Speaking on the evaluation process, the Chairman, Panel of Judges for the essay competition and Chief Examiner WAEC and NECO, Lagos, Samuel Ayo Akinseye, noted that the impartial grading assessment process that midwifed the shortlisted winners were solely based on the sheer academic brilliance of the children poured out on the pages of paper.

The ceremony had in attendance government dignitaries, school owners and proprietors, and other stakeholders in the educational sector.