Huawei Nigeria Holds 2nd Annual Job Fair

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited launched its seeds for the future program together with the ICT Job Fair, the second of its kind this year, on Tuesday 4th September, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, designed to build the capacity of the teeming Nigerian youths and get them into the workforce. The career fair aimed at the employability drive attracted over 2000 youths.

Over 20 organizations, including Access Bank, TD Africa, Alliance Nigeria, Tenace to name a few, were present at the event to interview students and young graduates for internship and job opportunities on the spot.

This initiative by Huawei is a calculated endeavor by Huawei to assist young graduates, interns, and youth corpers seeking to advance their careers with an opportunity to bridge the career-unemployment gap. Bringing digitalization to every home, family, and organization, Huawei’s vision is to continuously invest in training and reshaping young talents for a more digitalized and technologically advanced future.

Mr. Kenneth Igwe, the Talent Ecosystem manager, introduced the guest and highlighted the rationale behind the job fair. He said ‘we partner with university to provide training and learning solutions to meet ICT industry requirement. We provide students with dual awards while they get out with the academic qualification they also get industry standard qualification. Currently in Nigeria, we have 125 active academies which form part of the talent ecosystem where Huawei and Industry partners can look and pick from for the purpose of employment.’

The Seeds for the Future program is Huawei’s flagship corporate CSR program to inspire global talents to shape the future. It aims to inspire the next generation of youth through technology innovation, problem-solving, and leadership skills through teamwork and explores current trends on how digitalization can assist with solving social challenges. All that is needed is to log into the official website and participate in the 8-day intensive online program, participate in the competition, and join the global alumni community.

The Media Manager, Idongesit Bassey, stated that over 12,000 students have benefited from the Seeds for the Future program. “In Nigeria, since 2015 till date, 40 students have been sent to China and over 150 students have been trained online during the pandemic under the Seeds for the Future initiative.”



The Deputy Director, Human Resource, Mr. Adebayo Akinsulie, stated that he wants a competent workforce to groom and become leaders of tomorrow. “We are looking for all sort of professionals across board. We believe in the value people bring on the table. Our channel and partners are looking to scout for professionals”



The Vice Chancellor of Lagos state, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, stated that the world is changing and within 5 years there would be so much change in the ICT sector. “Hard skills are not needed just soft skills to think outside the box and find solutions. Nigerian youth are full of idea and potential and should use it for the benefit of the country. The opportunity in Nigeria is fertile. We are committed in helping Huawei achieve their goal.”

The Executive Director of Technology Distributions Africa, Madam Chioma Chiyere, lauded the initiative and found it a great privileged to be in a room filled with prospect. “Huawei is constantly evolving having better versions of themselves in every aspect. They are very resilient and do not give up with integrity, smartness and honor. It is most commendable to have this job fair and we will always support you”.



Mr Knimi Bakna, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, was part of the participants of the Seeds for the in the year 2021. He is currently the campus instructor and ambassador for the seeds for the future. He said “we had virtual tours and we lectured those in the industry. I got a glimpse of the history of china, the needs of the industry which broadened my knowledge on what I should specialize in”