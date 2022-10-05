AIICO Insurance Provides Cover for Air Peace’s Domestic Travelers

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance has unveiled insurance package that will cater for Air Peace Airline’s domestic travellers’ unpleasant experiences.

The cover is for domestic travelers of Air Peace Airline. The airline, said the insurance cover is being provided by AIICO Insurance Plc and is for the personal benefits of the air passengers that the offer entitles the passengers compensation for inconveniences suffered due to flight cancellations, delays, baggage loss or damage, medical expenses consequent on accident or permanent disability, for as little as N1, 000 premium per trip, per flight.

According to Air Peace, Passengers have a choice to opt out of the insurance package.

Speaking on the policy, Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications Department of AIICO, Mr Segun Olalandu, said there was a free cover for one accompanying infant (below age 2yrs) named in the travel manifest, per flight.

He said the product was launched recently and Air Peace passengers have begun to enjoy a more relaxing air travel experience with the assurance that inconveniences suffered because of unforeseen flight cancellation, delays, missing or delayed baggage shall be compensated.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, said the product no doubt meets the needs of the passengers,

“We have listened to our customers and seriously wanted to address the issues around their experiences concerning lost or damaged luggage and, more recently, the pain point of missed flights. These concerns are now fully addressed with an insurance product from AIICO, a tier-one Insurance Company in Nigeria. We believe this solution will make these challenges a thing of the past.”

Also speaking, AIICO Insurance Managing Director, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun said, “We are delighted with this endeavour, which aligns with our continued focus on innovative products that bring wholesome peace of mind to the customer.”

He said Air Peace has developed and leveraged on the required technology to make the process for the customer seamless.