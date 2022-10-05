  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

AIICO Insurance Provides Cover for Air Peace’s Domestic Travelers

Business | 53 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji 

AIICO Insurance has unveiled insurance package that will cater for Air Peace Airline’s domestic travellers’ unpleasant experiences.

The cover is for domestic travelers of Air Peace Airline. The airline, said the insurance cover is being provided by AIICO Insurance Plc and   is for the personal benefits of the air passengers that the offer entitles the passengers compensation for inconveniences suffered due to flight cancellations, delays, baggage loss or damage, medical expenses consequent on accident or permanent disability, for as little as N1, 000 premium per trip, per flight. 

According to Air Peace, Passengers have a choice to opt out of the insurance package.  

Speaking on the policy, Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications Department of AIICO, Mr Segun Olalandu, said there was a free cover for one accompanying infant (below age 2yrs) named in the travel manifest, per flight. 

He said the product was launched recently and Air Peace passengers have begun to enjoy a more relaxing air travel experience with the assurance that inconveniences suffered because of unforeseen flight cancellation, delays, missing or delayed baggage shall be compensated.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, said the product no doubt meets the needs of the passengers,

 “We have listened to our customers and seriously wanted to address the issues around their experiences concerning lost or damaged luggage and, more recently, the pain point of missed flights. These concerns are now fully addressed with an insurance product from AIICO, a tier-one Insurance Company in Nigeria. We believe this solution will make these challenges a thing of the past.” 

Also speaking, AIICO Insurance Managing Director, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun said, “We are delighted with this endeavour, which aligns with our continued focus on innovative products that bring wholesome peace of mind to the customer.”

He said Air Peace has developed and leveraged on the required technology to make the process for the customer seamless. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.