2023: APC Appoints Masari’s Wife as Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Coordinator in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As the 2023 campaign commences, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the First Lady of Katsina State, Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, as the state’s coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team.

A statement that was made available yesterday to journalists in Katsina by the Media Assistant to the First Lady, Hawwa Ibrahim Jikamshi, said that the appointment is contained in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team issued recently.

According to the statement, “in her acceptance speech, Her Excellency Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, appreciated the honour and assured commitment to work hard towards mobilising women in Katsina State to support and ensure the success of Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition come 2023.

“Masari who noted the various efforts made by the APC’s led administration at all levels to improve the lives of women, assured of the consolidation and sustenance of such efforts if Tinubu/Shettima succeed in the presidential election.

“While praying for more peace and prosperity to Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole, the governor’s wife called for more support to the APC for more dividends of democracy.”