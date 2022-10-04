Akume: Authentic National Honours List out Soon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Tuesday disclosed that the authentic list of national honours recipients will be out before long.

Making this disclosure was the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, who told newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, that the approved honours’ list will be released soon.

According to him, the ministry did not authorise the list that had been in circulation, saying the real list will soon be released.

Asked when the authentic national honors’ list would be released, the former two-time governor of Benue State replied: “soon.”

On whether his mission to see the president has anything to do with the controversial list, Akume said “no.”

On what happened with the list in circulation, he said: “We did not release any list.”

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry has been in circulation with critics wondering why some names were omitted whereas those considered not worthy of the awards were listed as beneficiaries.

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors and the absence of notable names.

The list showed that a total of 437 persons were nominated to receive various national honours that are due to be presented by the president at the Conference Hall of the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.