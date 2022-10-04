  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

Akume: Authentic National Honours List out Soon

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The federal government Tuesday disclosed that the authentic list of national honours recipients will be out before long.

Making this disclosure was the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, who told newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, that the approved honours’ list will be released soon.

According to him, the ministry did not authorise the list that had been in circulation, saying the real list will soon be released. 

Asked when the authentic national honors’ list would be released, the former two-time governor of Benue State replied: “soon.”

On whether his mission to see the president has anything to do with the controversial list, Akume said “no.”

On what happened with the list in circulation, he said: “We did not release any list.”

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry has been in circulation with critics wondering why some names were omitted whereas those considered not worthy of the awards were listed as beneficiaries.  

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors and the absence of notable names.

The list showed that a total of 437 persons were nominated to receive various national honours that are due to be presented by the president at the Conference Hall of the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.