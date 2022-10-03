NANDRUM, NDLEA Reads Riot Act to Hard Drug Users, Combs Lagos Markets

Gilbert Ekugbe

The National Association on Nigerian Drug Manufacturers (NANDRUM) and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have sounded a note of warning to hard drug users in the country, saying that both agencies would leave no stone unturned till drug abuse is reduced to the barest minimum.

The Executive Secretary, NANDRUM who also doubles as Ambassador, Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, National Assembly (NASS), Dr. Christabel Okoye, at a sensitisation exercise to Idumota market in Lagos, said the National Assembly is disturbed by the incessant prevalence of narcotics and hard drug use in the country

According to her, letters have been written complaining about the activities of drug markets indulging in nefarious activities, saying that the association would be embarking on a series of nationwide sensitisation exercises to combating drug abuse.

“After here we will be visiting other States to carry out the sensitisation exercise. We are working directly with the NDLEA and the Ministry of Justice to rid this country of hard drugs, “she said.

Also speaking, the National president, NANDRUM, Alphonsus Okoroji, said NANDRUM is an association inaugurated last year in the Senate house in Abuja to help all government agencies and the federal government fight drug abuse in the country.

“Illicit hard drugs if cannot be exterminated, can be minimised to the barest minimum. The association was also set up to checkmate people dealing in hard drugs while also sensitising them on the need not to indulge in the business of hard drugs,” he said.

On her part, the Drug Demand Reduction Directorate, NDLEA, Lagos State Command, Stella Amechi, said NDLEA is committed to public enlightenment, saying that most of the over the counter drugs in the markets can be bought from the pharmacy meant for healing diseases, but stated these drugs are now being abused by users due to ignorance and self control.