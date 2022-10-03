Meta, NAPTIP Launch Alert System for Missing Children

James Emejo and Anwuli Umunna in Abuja

Global technology company, Meta yesterday launched the AMBER Alert Programme on Facebook and Instagram to help track missing children in Nigeria.

Working in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the programme is aimed at helping to find abducted children by sending the alert to the local Facebook and Instagram community in the country.

The solution is designed to increase the chances of finding missing children by putting more people on the lookout for them.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, Meta’s Director of Trust and Safety, Emily Vacher, said Nigeria is the second African country to deploy the technology.

She said, “Already available across 28 countries globally, we are proud to partner with NAPTIP to make AMBER Alert available in Nigeria – the second African country to join this programme.

“When there is a reported case of a missing child, the most valuable thing one can do is share information as quickly as possible. By working with law enforcement in helping to share the right information with the right people, we hope that missing children will be safely reunited with their families faster.”

Also, speaking at the occasion, Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, said, “Today we are partnering with Meta to launch the AMBER Alert Programme on Facebook and Instagram to help ensure faster response in finding missing children. With these alerts, more people can be on the lookout for kids reported missing in their vicinity and report all leads to relevant authorities. NAPTIP cherishes every aspect of the intending collaboration and we are indeed glad to be on board with Meta”.

According to the company, when an AMBER Alert is activated by law enforcement, the alert will appear on the Facebook and Instagram Feed of users within the designated search area, enabling them to share the information instantly with friends or contact the authorities if they have leads.