Masari Donates Wheelchairs, Orthopedic, Surgical Equipment to Disabled Persons, Hospitals

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In commemoration of this year’s Independence Day, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has distributed wheelchairs, orthopedic, clutches and surgical equipment to disabled persons and hospitals in the state.

Masari made the donation at the Government House through his non- governmental organisation, Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation, in partnership with Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, Masari said the foundation was established in 2005 with the sole aim of assuaging the plights of vulnerable people and physically challenged through empowerments and scholarships.

He warned the beneficiaries against selling the items, saying anyone who sells the items would face the wrath of God.

According to him, “For us, we are celebrating this year’s Independence Day in a big way by empowering our less privileged and assisting some of our health institutions in order to perform their jobs effectively.

“The Aminu Masari Empowerment Foundation was established in 2005 about 18 years ago. So, for those who don’t know, this foundation was not established because I am the governor of Katsina State.

“It has been in existence for almost 10 years before I became the governor. And I am sure the products that were assisted with scholarships in various institutions in the country today are senior officers in some places.”

On her part, the President of Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, Mary Bruder, said the NGO has included five widows with 35 orphans in its ‘One Family at a Time’ programme in Dutsi and Kusada LGAs of state.

She added that the organisation has also enrolled their orphans in their scholarship scheme, provided them with educational materials and donated basic living necessities to their families.

Earlier, the Secretary of the foundation and Special Adviser to Governor on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, said the non-profit organisation had earlier distributed 300 wheelchairs to the physically challenged people.