 Glitz as PwC Chess4Change Grand Slam Ends in Lagos 

The curtains have finally dropped seventh edition of PwC Chess4Change Secondary Schools chess competition at the Indoor Sports Hall of Molade Okoya Thomas’ Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Friday.

18 Schools across four Education districts in Lagos state competed in the team and individual categories of the tournament.

In his remarks, the Country Operations Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mr. Pedro Omontuemhen, reiterated PwC Chess4Change’s support and commitment for the collaboration with Lagos State brand and plans to reach all the Education Districts.

Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) Director General, Mr. Gafar Oluwatoyin, highlighted the importance of Chess as well as Sports to the body and mind. He urged the students to play sports and be good ambassadors.

The Chess4Change programme is an initiative that uses chess as tool to reach-out to secondary school students in Lagos by improving their critical reasoning and thinking skills while equipping them with life skills.

The Opening ceremony had in attendance an International Master who is also the current National Champion, Oluwafemi Balogun. He was on ground to share his chess experience and encouraged the students to seize the opportunity the initiative is availing them.

Meanwhile, Ireti Senior Grammar School emerged the winners of the Team Category, Lagos City College Sabo Yaba winner of the sixth edition came second while the third position went to Falomo Senior High School Ikoyi.

The closing ceremony had in attendance Mr. Edafe Erhie, Partner PwC Nigeria, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, Permanent Secretary Lagos State Ministry of Education and a product of the Chess4Change initiative International Master Okeke Isaac. Mr. Edafe in his remark reiterated PwC Nigeria commitment towards the Chess4Change initiative and plans to expand to the entire 6 Education District in Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education urged the students to use the initiative as platform to stay away from all forms of social vices and be good ambassadors as Okeke Isaac who is a product of the chess4change initiative.

The PwC Chess4Change, an annual Corporate Social Responsibly program of PricewaterhouseCoopers is an initiative where playing the game of chess is used as a critical tool to improve the strategic thinking skills of students while positively impacting their overall academic performance.