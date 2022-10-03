  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Ex Footballer Nabbed for Drug Trafficking

Sport | 33 seconds ago

A former Nigerian footballer,  Okafor Emmanuel Junior, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos  for alleged drug trafficking.

According to the announcement made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on its’ official Twitter handle on Sunday, Okafor was arrested in September on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with 1.40kg of crack cocaine concealed in false bottom of his bags.

 NDLEA claimed Okafor disclosed that he was a former footballer with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

