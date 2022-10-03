Dangote Group Boosts Abuja  Trade Fair

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Dangote Group has been described as a significant premium player, as over 300 corporate exhibitors are participating in the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) declared open recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday.

While speaking with journalist, the Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ms. Victoria Akai, said: “As a member of ACCI,

the Dangote Group further strengthens the position of ACCI in implementing business activities and advocating for business-friendly policies.

”The Dangote-ACCI partnership is strategic and geared towards showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, which will help inform prospective exporters about the available opportunities and processes.”

Akai said the company had been a significant sponsor of the Abuja International Trade Fair, including this year’s own.

In the same vein, the President of ACCI, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, told journalists that the theme for this year’s exhibition: ‘Creating an Export Ready Market through SMEs Digitisation’, offers a wide range of opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to ginger their performance, especially in relation to the non-oil sector.

He said: “The Abuja International Trade Fair, since its inception, has served Nigeria as a trusted global trade destination and a potential market for over 50,000 consumers.”

The 17th AITF is scheduled to hold between, September 30 and October 9, 2022, at the ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

In his remark, the Dangote Group’s Executive Director of Government and Strategic Relations, Mansur Ahmed, said the partnership with ACCI offers the company the opportunity to display its numerous innovative products while contributing its quota to the Nigerian economy through Trade Fairs and Expos.