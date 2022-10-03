Ajibola, Pelomoh Lead Others to National Chess Champion’s Title 

Femi Solaja

It will be another battle of wits on the chess board in the next seven days when the annual National Chess Champions’ tournament gets underway from today at the Orchid Hotels in Lekki, Lagos.

The tournament which will determine the national champion in both Men and Women categories is coming few days after the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) staged the African Individual Chess Championship at same venue, will see 10 players in each section do battle over board in a round-robin tournament.

In the Open section, Olanrewaju Ajibola leads the pack been the highest rated player in the section based on the last rating released in September.

Other players in the section include; FIDE Master Abdulrahaman Akintoye; FIDE Master Adebayo Adegboyega; International Master Bunmi Olape; FIDE Master Bomo Kigigha who replaced FIDE Master Chukwunonso Oragwu;International Master Oluwafemi Balogun; International Master Odion Aikhoje; FIDE Master Abimbola Osunfuyi; FIDE Master Abiola Akinseye and Candidate Master Atabor who was given a wild card entry.

In the Women’s Jessica Pelomoh, Emmanuella Enomah, Toritsemuwa Ofoniwo, Woman FIDE Master Perpetual Ogbiyoyo, Ayisha Suleiman, Obiamakachukwu Agbazue, Woman Candidate Master Sandra Aramude, Woman FIDE Master Deborah Akintoye, Rosemary Amadasun and Samson Peace who secured invitation via wild entry.

Four-time participant at the World Chess Olympiad,Balogun and Ogbiyoyo are the winners of the Nigerian Championship 2021.

According to the Tournament Director, Rex Ogunaike, the online registration of participants was extended to this morning while the event proper will commence on Wednesday with a seven-round Swiss event pairing.

Other officials invited for the event are International Arbiter Eugene Akhiwu who will serve as the Chief Arbiter and IA Bode Durotoye will assist the expirenced top official.

The other officials are IA Omotayo Amisu, FA Ademola Oyebani, FA Racheal Dappa, NA Vivian Dzaayem, NA Tunde Oladejo, NA Oladapo Adeoti and NA Colins Ene.