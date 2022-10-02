Wedding across the Ocean for Jim Ovia’s Daughter

HighLife

Over the weekend, Jim Ovia, the brain and financial muscles behind Zenith Bank, nearly uprooted the ancient city of Morocco while ensuring that his daughter, Bienose Tito née Ovia, got the best wedding ceremony any girl is ever going to get from her father. In his usual quiet style, Ovia rocked the event and sparked off envy and admiration in the hearts of all and sundry.

Moroccans will not be quick to forget the recent high-octane wedding of Bienose and her darling, Ugochukwu Chukwu. Many prominent individuals bore witness to their holy matrimony. Not to mention those who came around to honour Ovia’s invitation. Ugochukwu also had his group of well-known moneybags and influencers, no small thanks to the fact that he is the son of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Tony Chukwu. And so, the brilliant ceremony had several dignitaries from both sides, including bigwigs like Aliko Dangote and the handful of Nigerians on the same money scale.

It has to be said that the Zenith man outdid himself this time. Compared to what he did in 2013 with the wedding of his other daughter, Isioma, this Morocco ceremony shook the entire nation. It was truly the culmination of his plans, especially the lavish traditional wedding ceremony that was at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, not too long ago.