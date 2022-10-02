Nigeria Still Divided at 62, Northern CAN

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, yesterday lamented that despite 62 years of nationhood, Nigeria is sharply divided along religion and ethnic lines.

The association also decried the endemic corruption among the ruling elites which has impoverished Nigerians and made life difficult amid abundant resources.

The Secretary General of Northern CAN, Elder Sunday Oibe expressed grave concerns about the state of the federation during a session with journalists.

Commenting on Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary yesterday, Oibe urged Nigerians to unite and kill the monster called religion and ethnicity which has continued to play a key role in the selection of leaders and made it impossible to have competent people in leadership positions.”

He said: “Despite 62 years of nationhood, Nigeria is deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines and this has made it difficult for us to have good leaders.

“Endemic corruption has continued to impede our progress as people in power continue to enrich themselves while Nigerians get poorer and poorer. If we remove religion and ethnicity, we will have good leaders that will provide good governance.

“But as long as we continue to allow the elite and the ruling class to use religion and ethnicity for their selfish political interests, we will not move forward.”

Oibe said religion “is supposed to be a personal matter, but in Nigeria the political elite use it to advance their selfish interests. America, UK and other developed nations where our leaders always run to, don’t on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

“These countries are dominating the world economy, not because they are religious people but because they have good leaders and systems that work well.”

He said politics and governance “is a serious business of development aimed at improving the living conditions of the people. In Nigeria politicians use religion and ethnicity to get to power because they have made it an issue among gullible Nigerians.”