Lawan, Ariwoola, Ex-CJN Muhammad, Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed Bag GCON

*Ex-CoS Abba Kyari , Ex-Army chief Attahiru among 437 persons nominated for national honours



A total of 437 persons, including seven foreigners, will receive national honours to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja on October 11.

Top on the list are five eminent nominated for the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). They are Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, immediate past CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Managing Director of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Muhammad.

54 persons were nominated for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). They include House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan and former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Others nominated for the award of CFR are former Chief of Staff to the President, the Late Abba Kyarb (Post humous), former Army Chief of Staff, the late Lt Gen Attahiru (Post Humous). Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, among others.(See full list)

Nominated for the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) were 57 persons including Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, Governors Mai Mala Buni, Abubakar Bagudu, David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Simon Lalong, Ben Ayade, Dickson Ishiaku, Nasir el-Rufai, Kayode Fayemi, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Prof Babagana Zulum.

For the award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 64 persons were nominated. Among them were Archibishop Ignatius Kaigama, Pricess Adejoke Adefulire, Prof Aliyu Usman, for Justice Ishaq Bello, Onuese Joe Okocha (SAN), Chimamanda Adichie, Senator Ita Enang, Mr Muiz Banire, Prof Francis Fajemirokun, former Conttoller General Immigration Mohammed Babandede and former Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service Ja’afaru Ahmed.

For the award of the Order of the Niger (OON), 101 people were nominated. The list include Amb Mary Lar, Alhaji Aminu Bisalla, former ministers Onyebuchi Chukwu , Godwin Ogbaga, and Chinedu Nebo.

On the list for the award of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) are 75 persons while the award of Member of the Niger has 56 persons nominated.

Foreigners nominated for award include Mr. Pierre Vandebeek (OFR), George Stavros Coumantaros –( Posthumous) (OFR), Deepak Singhal (OFR), Dr Attia Nasreddin (OFR), Chief Nabil Saleh (OFR), Mr Faysal El Khakil (OFR) and Mr. Ronals Chagoury (OFR).