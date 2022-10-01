Obi Bemoans Nigeria’s Development at 62

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has bemoaned the poor development of Nigeria, saying that 2023 elections will present Nigerians with another opportunity to right the wrongs of bad leadership in the country for many years.

He assured that the future holds hope for the country as he was ready to turn the fortune of the country around if elected president next year.

Obi, who stated this in his Independence Day Message to Nigerians, said that at 62 Nigeria continues to struggle under the weight of corruption, bad governance, insecurity, worsening economy, abuse of office and all manner of ills.

“After 62 years of independence, we are still experiencing constant collapse of our national grid, as many as seven times in a single year; our universities have been shut for eight months; our inflation rate is at an all time high, as more than half of the population are battling extreme poverty; insecurity and violence are occurring at an alarming rate; oil theft is carried on with impunity and in all fronts – the nation bleeds,” Obi lamented.

He observed that any further slip into retrogression will make the nation uninhabitable for the people, noting that many Nigerians were looking forward to the 2023 election because it presents them an opportunity to put an end to the leadership failures of the past and usher in a new and productive Nigeria.

“The time has come for Nigerians to rescue their country from the clutches of failure, rascality and corruption that have held it down for long. That is the true independence Nigeria needs. We need independence from economic brigandage, tribal and religious disunity, poverty and unproductivity, poor quality education etc. The coming election in 2023 should be strictly based on competence, character and integrity for us to make progress in the country,” he said.

Obi restated his readiness to move the nation forward, if elected, saying: “I stand by my resolve to move the nation forward, from consumption to production, from sharing formula to production formula. With this, we can build the New Nigeria of our dreams. Fellow Nigerians, let us take back our nation and build a better society for ourselves and our children.”