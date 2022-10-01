KWAGA Offers Prayers for Tinubu, Gov Abdulrazaq, others

kwara Agenda for Asiwaju (KWAGA), one of the recognised support groups by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National body led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, held an interdenominational prayer at the Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose Hall, Ilorin, Kwara State on September 24 for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the three APC senatorial candidates; Senator Oyelola Ashiru (South), Senator Sadiq Umar (North) and Mallam Saliu Mustapha (Central).

According to a statement by KWAGA Media Team, Islamic and Christian clerics also offered prayers for the successful election of Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu; APC House of Representatives candidates – Hon Muktar Shagaya, Hon Yinka Aluko, Hon Tajudeen Abioye, Hon Raheem Tunji Ajuloopin, Hon Omar Bio, and Hon Adamu Saba – and House of Assembly candidates in Kwara State.

Leading the Islamic clerics at the occasion were Sheikh Umar Babatunde Sohibul-Bayan and Imam Abdulazeez Rabiu, the Chief Imam of Ayedun town. The Christian clerics were led by Pastors Sam Adeboye and David Olakunle.

The State Coordinator of the KWAGA, Hon. Yinka Yusuf Erubu, narrated the peace initiatives, mobilization efforts and campaign drives of the group toward the success of all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

Present at the occasion were the APC candidate for Kwara State House of Assembly (Ilorin South), Hajia Maryam Yusuf Aladi; Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Women Affairs and Political Affairs, Hajia Aishat Bolanle Ismail Iyalamule and Hon Abubakar Sulaiman Sai Kayi respectively.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were Ilorin south elder, Alhaji Nuru Baba Podo who is the group’s patron; Pa Lasisi Adewuyi Olohunyo, and Professor Najeem Ijaiya, among other party stalwarts and women leaders. Also present at the occasion were KWAGA members from the 16 LGs of the state. APC candidates represented at the prayer session include Senator Oyelola Ashiru represented by one of his aides, Mr. Bolaji Raji; Rt Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu represented by Mallam Saliihu Woru, and Hon Yinka Aluko represented by Mr Galad; Hon. Tajudeen Abioye represented by Bashir Lawal and Hon Adamu Saba represented by Salihu. The highlight of the occasion was the prayer for the hitch-free electioneering campaigns and electoral victories for all APC candidates at different levels and God’s guidance when they eventually won.