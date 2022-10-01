Kizz Daniel Acquires Dream Home, To Drop New Single

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The year 2022 will remain memorable for superstar artiste and songwriter, Kizz Daniel. It was a year the wave making artiste became a father, made a monster hit-song, had the best of tours and now joined the list of celebrities who have splurged millions on properties this year. All thanks to God and his amazing fans.

Following his Afroclassic world tour, and the success of his song ‘Buga’ with Tekno, the pop star has acquired a new mansion in Africa’s mega city, Lagos. According to the singer, the success of ‘Buga’, which has become a global hit contributed immensely to this milestone. The ‘Woju’ crooner shared his good fortune on his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 28.

He showed off photos and videos of the property. In the caption, Kizz revealed that he has always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids. Kizz Daniel had on May 1st, announced the birth of his twins as he celebrated his birthday. However, the afro-pop star is yet to disclose the mother of the twin babies.

“What a year! Always wanted a house beside the waters for my wife and kids so, God and the best fabs in the world helped me #Buga. Thank you,” he wrote. It is beachfront white property built to modern taste in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate him on his latest feat.

In August, Kizz Daniel was in the news after he was arrested in Tanzania for not appearing at a paid concert he was to headline.

His absence from the concert had sparked outrage, with many of his Tanzanian fans criticising him. He was later released after which he apologised for his action and promised a make-up show. The singer would later perform at the concert as promised.

In addition, the Flyboy Inc boss has released a preview of his upcoming single ‘Cough’ (Odo), revealing that it will be released in October.

He then postponed the release of his ‘RTID’ single, which he had previously shared a snippet of.