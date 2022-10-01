Independence Day: House Minority Caucus Urges Unity, Credible Election in 2023

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the nation, urging them to unite and forge a common front to salvage the country from the political and economic stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu commended the resilience and commitment of Nigerians towards national peace and development, despite the torments of economic hardship, depilated infrastructure, escalated insecurity, relentless acts of terrorism, state-backed abuses occasioned by the misrule of APC.

The lawmakers said in the last seven years, Nigerians have passed through the most harrowing period in the national history during which they have been subjected to life-discounting experiences.

The Minority Caucus called on the Federal Government to use this occasion to take more drastic steps to rescue the compatriots who are still languishing in terrorist dens, including the remaining victims of the Abuja/Kaduna train terrorist attack.

The statement reads, “It is against this backdrop that we must approach the 2023 general elections with undiluted determination to redeem and salvage our nation by ousting the APC and democratically enthroning a purposeful and people-oriented government, come May 29 2023. Our Caucus therefore urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the other democracy institutions to put all mechanisms in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“Furthermore, the Independence Day presents to leaders at all levels the occasion to jettison all anti-people inclinations and rededicate themselves to selfless service in such a way that Nigerians can benefit from the abundant human and natural resources bestowed on our nation by God. The Caucus also calls on the Federal Government to speedily address the issue of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that our children in public universities can return to their studies. On our part, the Minority Caucus restates our commitment towards using all legislative instruments at our disposal in protecting the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.”