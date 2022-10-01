Ayra Starr Tops with ‘Rush’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Ayra Starr is doing quiet amazingly well with her latest song ‘Rush’. Like she crooned in the trending song, “Sabi girl no Dey too like talk”, she’s just cool and doing her thing her way and seeing the result speak for itself. The singer released the video to the hit single which currently holds the title of the number one song in the country, as at Monday September 26.

The video directed by TG Omori, has garnered thousands of views on YouTube since it dropped last Tuesday midnight. In the visuals, Ayra combines her appeal while also showcasing other aspects of her artistry including her fashion style and dance moves. Celebrity dancer Poco Lee who got mentioned in the song makes a special appearance as he joins Ayra in displaying some smooth moves. This appealing track follows her previous release, “Ase.”

The Mavin Records “Sabi Girl,” may have the number one song in the country, the singer is out for more as she shares a prophecy for the record. The song had the singer in good spirits as she made a proclamation predicting further success for it. Speaking effusively in a clip posted on her Instagram page, Ayra Starr said; “Number 1, number 1 guys, number 1 around the world, “Rush is about to become the biggest song in this world, I know that for sure, I’m speaking it into existence…”

The song “Rush,” released on 19, September 2022 emphasise she is living her life to the fullest without any concerns. The new track overthrows Asake’s songs that include Joha, Terminator, Organise among others to become number one on Apple Music. Recall that singer Asake debut album “Mr Money With The Vibe” with 12 tracks has been doing very good numbers on streaming platforms as his songs dominated the top the charts on Apple music over the past few weeks.

A laid-back Afro-pop tune with a very catchy chorus, the single is her first in 2022 and is also the lead to her ‘19 & Dangerous’ album deluxe, expected to be released on October 14.

In 2021, Ayra Starr, real name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe made known her entry into the music industry with her smash hit ‘Bloody Samaritan’, which was closely followed by the album ‘19 & Dangerous’. A remix of the ‘Bloody Samaritan’ single featuring American artist and former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland, dropped days back. With charm and attitude, the 19 year-old singer is one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices.