Rhodes-Vivour: #ObiDatti23 Rally ‘ll Be Peaceful

Wale Igbintade and Segun James



The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has declared that the proposed #ObiDatti23 Forward Ever Rally billed to hold on Saturday, October 1 2022, in Lagos will be peaceful and orderly.

Rhodes-Vivour urged the people of Lagos to join the peaceful march in four different locations across the state, adding that law enforcement agents would be on ground to monitor the rally and ensure safety of all participants.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Wednesday ordered the LP and its supporters not to converge on the Lekki toll gate for its #ObiDatti23 Forward Ever Rally, but can pass through the venue to access Falomo Bridge and other venues.

The judge also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Lagos, LP party governorship candidate in Lagos State, said efforts made by some people to scuttle the rally failed, stressing that participants had no plan to converge on toll gate.

He said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has assured participants of adequate security.

According to him, the rally will Kick off simultaneously in four different locations in Lagos, adding that participants will be congregating at Lekki Phase 1, Festac Town , Surulere and Ikeja by 7am respectively.

“The ObiDatti23 rally will hold on Saturday, October 1 as scheduled. In Lekki Phase 1, participants will not converge at the Lekki toll gate, which is never the plan anyway. But, they will be allowed right of passage, en route to Falomo. So, the rally is going to hold on Saturday, October 1 as planned.

“The rally is not only to show solidarity for the ObiDatti23 movement that has engulfed the entire country, but also for the nation’s 62nd independence anniversary celebration, and our aspirations for an independent Lagos State from the status quo.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been

“The Police have been mandated not just by the court, but we have had meetings with Commissioner of Police and the Police will be providing security in all of these locations. We don’t have anything to fear, we have been assured of safety of all participants.

“There are coordinators in the four different locations, and we are trying to make things easy for the participants as much as possible. Therefore, if you live in Ikeja there is no need for you to come to Lekki. We have commuters in all these locations,” he stated.

On the fear of repeat of #EndSARS protest, Rhodes-Vivour said:”Let me correct this narrative, ObiDatti23 is not a protest, it’s a rally. It is a peaceful walk in solidarity with Obidatti23 movement, and should not be linked to destruction of properties. The solidarity rally will be peaceful, and people in Lagos will participate in it.”