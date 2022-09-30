Masari’s Wife Empowers Christian Women with Cash, Foodstuff, Wrappers 

• Distribute delivery kits to expectant mothers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In the spirit of oneness, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, has empowered 200 Christian women and their husbands with food items, wrappers and cash in Sandamu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, the governor’s wife pledged to continue to support the needy and give voice to the voiceless in order to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable in the society, especially those living in rural communities.

She implored the women to instill moral virtues in their children so that they can be responsible persons in the society and urged them to acquire skills in order to empower their lives and family.

According to her, “This gesture is aimed at supporting and alleviating the plight of our Christian women and men in the state. It is also part of my NGO’s (Women Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative) commitments towards promoting unity and peace in our country.”

One of the beneficiaries, Rebecca Ibrahim, lauded the governor’s wife for the gesture and urged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the less privileged in the society.

“We lack words to show our appreciation to Her Excellency for this kind gesture. This is not the first time she is doing this. Last time, she came to our ECWA church and gave us millions of naira. We are grateful ma,” she added.

In a related development, the governor’s wife has distributed antenatal equipment and delivery kits worth millions of naira to 100 expectant mothers and other women in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Masari, while distributing the medical apparatus to the beneficiaries in Kusada, the headquarters of Kusada Local Government, said the gesture was to enhance the safe delivery of babies and assuage the plights of expectant mothers in the state.

She said the gesture was aimed at promoting motherhood and the importance of utilizing routine health services in order to ensure safe pregnancies and deliveries, saying it was sad to hear the loss of a pregnant woman or her baby during birth.

She said sensitization on the need for antenatal care, facility delivery, family planning, routine immunization, breastfeeding and complementary feeding of under-five children was ongoing by her pet project, Women Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative (WYCISI), in communities across the state.

According to her, “Therefore, communities should take these opportunities and utilise health services for the good of their families. We should always remember that when delivered in health care facilities, special care is available for them and their babies.”