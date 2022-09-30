Govs Oppose Proposed Sale of Power Plants

*Give condition to back sale

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that it is strongly opposed to the proposed sale of the five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government.

Bureau of Public Enterprises had earlier in the year pre-qualified 16 firms for the privatisation of the five NIPPs. The plants are: Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo State; Calabar Generation Company Limited, Cross River State; Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi State; Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, Ogun State; and Omotosho Generation Company Limited, Ondo State

Kayode Fayemi, outgoing Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, made this known shortly after their closed-door meeting and official commissioning of the New NGF Secretariat Complex by Vice President Yemi Osibajo in Abuja Thursday.

He said the NGF’s opposition to privitazation of power plants became imperative because the governors had to be clear about the process and ensure the plan was transparent, equitable and fair to all parties involved.

Fayemi affirmed that until the appropriate steps were taken to ensure proper consideration of all the state governors as shareholders in decision making, nothing would be done.

According to him, all states and local governments have a certain percentage of share in the power plant and should be at the table when decisions are being made, which is why its a federation.

He emphasised that the NGF’s responsibility was to discuss and forge a consensus on addressing issues of national interest as non-partisan in advancing good governance which they would continue to sustain.

Fayemi stressed NGF’s commitment to changing the narrative of business as usual and delivering better governance through far reaching resolutions taken collectively as a forum in the interest of Nigerians.

Speaking on the issue of flood ravaging states, Fayemi explained that NGF had agreed to send delegates to President Buhari on how to mitigate the situation to minimum.

Commenting on the new NGF Complex, Fayemi explained that the secretariat currently accommodates a number of professionals working across sectors, development programmes, projects and initiatives focused on advancing reforms aimed at enhancing subnational development.

“Facilities like our training room has benefitted at least 4,000 of our state officials via training courses, peer learning events and reform dialogues conducted by the Forum’s Secretariat.

“Today the Forum enjoys both national and international recognition for being a formidable platform in advancing good governance.

“It will interest Your excellency to know that many of the positions we present as subnationals at NEC are often prediscussed and agreed at our forum’s meeting which holds most times a day before.

“We will take clear positions on issues confronting the nation and our states. We look forward to the support of the federal government as we continue to work collaboratively with all tiers and arms of government”, he said.