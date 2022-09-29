Rotary Garki Grants Scholarship to Six Students

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Rotary Club of Abuja Garki Neigbourhood has awarded scholarship to six students of GSS Kubwa, School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada and GSS Nyanyan.

President Rotary Club of Garki, Rotarian Zainab Omowunmi Owonikoko, presented the award following the students’ sterling performance at the FCT Senior Secondary School Quiz Competition held at GSS Wuse Zone 3, Abuja. Each of the six the students were given automatic one-year sponsorship.

Ten schools drawn through a selection process that involved the FCT Secondary Education Board, participated in the quiz competition.

At the end of the exercise, GSS Kubwa emerged champions with 13 points and got the cash prize of N100,000. The School for the Gifted finished second with 12 points and got N75,000 while GSS Nyanyan finished third and went home with the cash prize of N50,000 after edging GSS Wuse 3 after a tie breaker.

Speaking on the objective of the annual quiz competition, Owonikoko described education as the strongest tool to the prosperity of every state.

She said Rotary Club encourages its community to be educated and learn as education gives peace, unity and civilization.

“We have different months designated for different projects. September in Rotary terms is basic education and literacy month that is why we have 10 schools competing for this competition. It is not the only prize we are giving to them, we have six participants for the first three schools and the six of them will be given a year scholarship funded by the Rotary Club of Abuja, Garki Neighbourhood and the first position has a trophy in addition to the cash prize, “Owoniko said.

Meanwhile, Community Service Director, Rotary Garki, Rotarian Solomon Bala Okoh, said, before any project is executed, they do needs assessment which was done in conjunction with the FCTA Secondary Education Board.