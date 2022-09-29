Oba of Benin Urges Govt to Tackle Deforestation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has called on government at all levels in Nigeria to enforce relevant laws towards preserving forests from extinction.

He bemoaned the spate of deforestation-logging of trees on a massive scale-in Edo State, and sued for tree planting (afforestation) aimed at restoring the natural habitat.

The traditional ruler, who made this known when he received a renowned traditional medicine expert, Mr. Clinton Odiagbe, in his palace in Benin-city, Edo State, yesterday, condemned acts inimical to the environment, including bush burning.

Oba Ewuare II lamented that the Benin Kingdom arboretum where trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants are cultivated for several reasons, has shrunk, adding that certain species of plants and trees meant for spiritual purpose and others that contain herbal nutrients are now scarce.

According to him, “These days, they are cutting down trees in our forest, and vegetation is getting scarce. I want to appeal to everyone to join the exercise of tree planting, especially special trees.

“These special trees in the kingdom are now scarce because they are cutting down the trees. Some of these trees are for spiritual purpose; but they are often taken for granted and neglected.”

The monarch also said: “We want to appeal to the state and the federal governments to help preserve essential trees, particularly those species that are used for herbal purpose like the stem back. We believed in traditional medicine.”

Earlier in a remark, Odiagbe highlighted areas of enterprise which he has recorded breakthrough in the field of traditional medicine in Africa. He, thereafter, bestowed Peace Service award on the Oba.