NPFL: Abia Warriors FC Fills Vacant Front-of-shirt Position  with Eunisell

Nigeria Professional Football League club, Abia Warriors, have signed

up West Africa’s leading independent chemical as well as oil and gas

engineering solutions provider, Eunisell, as its main sponsor.

The deal grants the brand’s logo presence on the front of the club’s

playing shirts during all matches in the upcoming 2022/23 NPFL season.

Speaking on the sponsorship deal, Group Managing Director, Eunisell,

Chika Ikenga, said: “Eunisell decided to sponsor Abia Warriors to

enhance the private sector’s involvement in the country’s national

professional league, the NPFL.”

Abia Warriors FC Chairman, Emeka Inyama, said: “As a club, we are

proud of this moment. Eunisell’s sponsorship represents a huge

milestone for the Abia Warriors brand. A first of its kind in the

club’s history.

“As an innovative company, Eunisell has shown serious commitment to

the growth of the NPFL and clubs. This is in line with our strategic

plan to build the Abia Warriors brand with other big brands.”

Eunisell has been a consistent player in the domestic NPFL since 2015

and is renowned for the sponsorship of football clubs.

A rare feat that makes Eunisell clear leader with the longest running

club sponsorship deals in Nigeria’s fast growing sports industry.

Eunisell entered Nigeria’s football space as sponsor of former NPFL

side, Sharks, in 2015, and later Rivers United, from inception, in

2016 through 2022.

Leading Sports Public Relations & Marketing agency, MatchRoom Sports

and Media Limited, played a strategic role in the consummation of the

deal by representing both parties.

The Official Unveiling of the Sponsorship deal will be done at a date

to be announced by Eunisell and Abia Warriors.