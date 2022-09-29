Latest Headlines
Osimhen, Five Others Return to Napoli Training
Golf: IBB, Achimota Matchplay Ignites Nigeria’s Independence Day Party
NPFL: Abia Warriors FC Fills Vacant Front-of-shirt Position with Eunisell
NPFL: Abia Warriors FC Fills Vacant Front-of-shirt Position with Eunisell
Nigeria Professional Football League club, Abia Warriors, have signed
up West Africa’s leading independent chemical as well as oil and gas
engineering solutions provider, Eunisell, as its main sponsor.
The deal grants the brand’s logo presence on the front of the club’s
playing shirts during all matches in the upcoming 2022/23 NPFL season.
Speaking on the sponsorship deal, Group Managing Director, Eunisell,
Chika Ikenga, said: “Eunisell decided to sponsor Abia Warriors to
enhance the private sector’s involvement in the country’s national
professional league, the NPFL.”
Abia Warriors FC Chairman, Emeka Inyama, said: “As a club, we are
proud of this moment. Eunisell’s sponsorship represents a huge
milestone for the Abia Warriors brand. A first of its kind in the
club’s history.
“As an innovative company, Eunisell has shown serious commitment to
the growth of the NPFL and clubs. This is in line with our strategic
plan to build the Abia Warriors brand with other big brands.”
Eunisell has been a consistent player in the domestic NPFL since 2015
and is renowned for the sponsorship of football clubs.
A rare feat that makes Eunisell clear leader with the longest running
club sponsorship deals in Nigeria’s fast growing sports industry.
Eunisell entered Nigeria’s football space as sponsor of former NPFL
side, Sharks, in 2015, and later Rivers United, from inception, in
2016 through 2022.
Leading Sports Public Relations & Marketing agency, MatchRoom Sports
and Media Limited, played a strategic role in the consummation of the
deal by representing both parties.
The Official Unveiling of the Sponsorship deal will be done at a date
to be announced by Eunisell and Abia Warriors.