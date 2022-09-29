2023: Doguwa Flags off APC Campaigns With Four Wives, 28 Children





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, yesterday, kicked off campaigns for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with his four wives and 28 children, despite the postponement of the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council.

Speaking when he was called to move a motion for the adjournment of the day’s plenary, Doguwa, who came into the chamber late said he was held back by the campaigns.

He assured the APC that the votes of his large household were for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today is the 28th day of September, which is the flag-off of presidential and National Assembly campaigns. Even though my party had cause to reschedule their programme and activities, I have done my flag-off with my 28 children and four wives, who will vote for Tinubu and every other candidate of the APC.

“I came in very unusually late into the chamber. I had to flag off my campaign and the campaign of my presidential candidate, Tinubu. I was actually doing something worthwhile,” he said.