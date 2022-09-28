Support Groups Kick-starts Tinubu/Shetimma Campaign in Abuja Today

Adedayo Akinwale

Support groups of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have resolved to go ahead with planned activities to commence the presidential campaign, in spite of the indefinite postponement of activities by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The PCC of the ruling party had announced the indefinite suspension of campaign activities to expand the campaign council list.

However, the City Boy Movement in conjunction with the National Coalition Group (NCG) will Wednesday host thousands of supporters of Tinubu/Shetimma in a unity gathering event.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the groups, Mr. Ojomu Hassan said the convergence and loud signal of its preparation was aimed at galvanizing youth support for Tinubu /Shettima in their bid to emerge as the country’s next president and Vice President in 2023.

He noted that the groups consider the campaign of the candidates an obligation, adding that they would knock on every door, speak to every Nigerian and travel across the length and breadth of the country to preach and win converts for Tinubu/Shettima.

Hassan said: “It is a first of many, and a demonstration of our excitement and readiness to promote our candidates, Nigeria’s City Boy, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Golden Boy of Zenith, whose transformation of Lagos and unparalleled contributions to Nigeria’s development uniquely qualify him for the presidency.

“Thousands of young Nigerians have already thronged Abuja for the event. It will be loud, symbolic, and indicative of the obvious fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sweep the youth votes in 2023.

“Our mission is helped by the fact that they are known and tested performers. And quite frankly, it is hard, if not impossible, to reject the advances of our candidates. We will not fail.”