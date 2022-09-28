Police Smashes Robbery Gang, Arrest Housewife for  Murder of Husband in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of Kebbi Police command yesterday said they have arrested a member of notorious armed robbery gang operating along Bena/Mairairai road in southern part of Kebbi State.

It also apprehended a housewife suspected to have murdered her husband in Birnin Kebbi area of the state.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the police commissioner,Magaji Kontagora said the armed robbery gang robbed and attacked one Tasiu Magaji Kassalle, shot one Mikail Ibrahim dead and made away with their motorcycles,four bags of fertilizer and the sum of N1,950.

He said police detectives swung into action,trail and arested one of the gang member, Muhammed Lawali aka Kaska.

Upon interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime and one single barrel gun and matchet were recovered from him.

In the same vain, he said the command has apprenended a housewife suspected to have killed her husband one Attahiru Ibrahim at Aliero quarters area of Birnin Kebbi.

He said the police had received a distress call from one of the neighbors, Habibu Isah claiming he heard strange noise from one of the houses in the quarters.

The CP said when Police operatives arrived at the scene they met the man in pool of his blood and was confirmed dead by a doctor. He explained that the police discovered his wife, Farida Abubakar from where she was hiding and she was arrested and interrogated. He said the woman would be charged to court after police investigation.