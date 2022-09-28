  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Bauchi APC Applauds FG over Approval of N11.6bn for Kirfi – Gombe Abba Road Project

 Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

 The All Progressive Congress(APC) Bauchi State chapter has commended the federal government for  its approval of N11.6billion for the construction of Kirfi -Gombe Abba road in the state.

Chairman, Publicity Subcommittee of the party in the state, Comrade Sabo Mohammed, who gave the commendation at a media chart yesterday in Bauchi said: “The Kirfi  – Gombe Abba road remains a nightmare for putting the lives of business travelers within the two states at risk.”

He said: “The approval was announced Wednesday 24 August 2022 after Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhamadu Buhari in Abuja and another plus for the federal government in its quest to develop the Northeast sub – region.”

“We appreciate Mr. President and his Executives over the approval of N11.6 billion Kirfi – Gombe Abba road, the road would save lives as well as boost business.

The chairman also commended the president and his Minister of Education for  the establishment of different tertiary institutions in the state  including: Federal University of Science and Nutrition Azare, Federal School Nursing and Midwifery Azare, Federal College of Education Jammare, Federal Government college Misau, Zonal Model School domicile in Bauch.

Mohammed also appreciated Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Farouq,  for the numerous support and intervention brought to the state adding: “We are  commending her activities as a Minister of humanitarian to the state through her various projects and providing quality care and support to victims of natural disasters across the country,

“We are urging her not to be deterred with unnecessary criticisms that may make her deviate from doing the good things for the Citizens of the country,” he said.

He urged the state government and other stakeholders to support the Federal Government’s laudable projects for the benefits of the citizens in the state.

Mohammmed said the party under the leadership of Alhaji Babayo Aliyu commiserated with the people of Zaki, Gamawa and Jammare Local government areas  over the destruction by the floods.

“We really sympathise with them over the loss of lives, several houses and farmlands, across the state,” he said.

