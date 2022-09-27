  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

Riel Homes Gets Brand Ambassadors

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Riel Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm, has unveiled two Nigerian musicians as its brand ambassadors. The ambassadors are Chigozie Wisdom and Ibitayo Jeje, both gospel musicians. 

Speaking at the unveiling, Kolade Adepoju, CEO, Riel Homes, said one of the reasons why the firm decided to work with these artistes is because they are known for integrity.

He said: “One of our core values as a company is integrity and we believe that both of them coming on board now is going to be a great impact to our business. “These two massive forces are coming together to ignite the spark of our brand and make it visible,” he said. “We believe they have what it takes to make impact.”

Jeje said the core value of the company instigated her decision to join the team. “Anybody who does business with Riel Homes can rest assured that everything is by the book.”

Supporting Jeje’s claim, Wisdom said integrity is the yardstick driving the brand. “Our collaboration with Riel Homes will create awareness and make a paradigm shift in the real estate sector,” he said.

