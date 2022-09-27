Julius Berger Begins Rehabilitation of Km 75 Abuja– Kaduna Expressway

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has begun an immediate emergency repair around Kilometre 75 Abuja – Kaduna Expressway. This is in response to the hardship caused by the deplorable condition of that portion of the highway, according to a statement it issued at the weekend.

Also, Julius Berger is currently reconstructing the 376-kilometer Abuja-Kano Road (AKR) and said it has made tremendous progress at different sections of the AKR project. The project is divided into Sections 1 (Abuja-Kaduna), 2 (Kaduna-Zaria) and 3 (Zaria-Kano), and out of 376 kilometers, over 152 kilometers have progressed up to the wearing course with 140 kilometers already handed over.

Regrettably, Section 1 has lagged largely due to disruptions by activities of bandits and other criminal elements along the axis. However, with the remarkable and reassuring gains made by members of the armed forces and other security agencies recently, Julius Berger engineers are returning to the site to commence the reconstruction of this 165-kilometre section of the project. Top-level meetings are also ongoing between the management of Julius Berger and the Kaduna State Government to ensure that the project can continue hitch-free.

The AKR currently has a total of 4480 number manpower deployed on and off-site, and with the 74km length Section 2 (Kaduna to Zaria) project nearing completion, Julius Berger hopes to bolster its number of men and equipment on the remaining Sections, most especially Section 1, guaranteeing intense pace in the delivery of the project.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc again reassures commuters and the general public of its commitment to delivering a quality road project that will serve them and ease their current challenges on the road.