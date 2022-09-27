Group Congratulates Oshiomhole, Oyegun, Odubu, Others Appointed into APC Presidential Campaign Council

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A support group, Edo Volunteers For Tinubu 2023, has applauded two former Governors of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole and Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, and General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) for making the list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council from Edo State, describing them as people with proven character, competence and capacity required to deliver the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Other Edo indigenes who made the list include Chief Lucky Imasuen, Deputy House Leader and member representing Akoko-Edo federal constituency, Hon. Peter Akpatason; Hon. Professor Julius Ihonvbere, representing Owan federal constituency; Hon. Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia federal constituency; former state Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua; Tony Kabaka Adun, Chief Bisi Idaomi, and Hon. Abdul Oroh.

In a statement issued in Benin-city yesterday and signed by the group Coordinator, Mr. John Mayaki, the group said: “We are proud that such experienced and committed individuals from Edo State were nominated, appointed and have also agreed to serve in the APC Presidential Campaign Council. We are particularly elated because these are experienced people coming to lead us in their respective important roles to deliver our candidate in 2023.”

The group commended everyone who made the list, describing them “as notable Edo politicians and leaders with track record.”

According to the statement, “While the former National Chairman of the party, Oshiomhole, would serve as the deputy director-general (operations), Odubu is the deputy director, Logistics and Support Services; Imasuen is the state coordinator, and Afegbua would serve as the secretary of the Directorate of Public Affairs.

“Kabaka emerged as the deputy director (South-South) Youth Mobilization, while Oroh would serve as secretary, Directorate of Finance, South-South, and Idaomi is the secretary, Directorate of Trade and Economic, South.

“Pastor Nicolas was appointed to serve as deputy coordinator (Youth) with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the National Youth coordinator.”

The statement further noted that “Senator Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidency is exactly what we need after two terms of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure-a president that is committed to his party, and one that can actually unite our country around a common purpose.

“We need to elect a committed democrat in the person of Tinubu who will not only attract votes from democrats and progressives across the country but also patriotic and independent-minded people cutting across all the demographics and geopolitical zones to win the election.

“Nigerians are tired of politicians who cannot be trusted even among themselves such as the gridlock we see in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the polarisation that has kept them divided. These are not the characters we need at the moment to lead us as a country.”